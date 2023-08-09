Ohio Co. schools bring back arts program after almost a decade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ohio Co. students strapped on their backpacks for their return to class.

It wasn’t just students returning though.

Ohio County Middle School and Ohio County High School brought back their choir and drama programs after nearly a decade of being gone.

“That was almost heartbreaking to me,” said the new school theatrical and choral director Ryan Himes.

But why was it ever gone?

“There was a change in personnel,” said Ohio Co. Schools Superintendent Seth Southard.

He says the choir and drama classes faded when they lost the program director to another district -- and couldn’t find a replacement.

“When you don’t have something it’s easier to just not have it and continue that trend,” Southard said.

Then comes along Himes.

Not only a lover of the arts, but an Ohio Co. student alum himself.

“I remember being at this school, Ohio County Middle School in 8th grade and thinking I want to be a choir teacher. I want to go to school. I want to do choir, I want to do the drama club, everything that impacted my life,” Himes said.

Now he’s living out that dream after bringing the program back better than ever.

“The arts overall is just a chance to be expressive and to get away from math and reading and put the pencil down for a while and just be themself. Be able to express themself,” Himes said.

Southard says as long as he has a say, it isn’t going anywhere this time.

“I’m committed to making sure we find the funds to keep this program growing,” he said.

Around 40 students are signed up for choir at the middle school, 20 are signed up at the high school and 40 are signed up for drama at the high school.

