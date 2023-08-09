Lincoln State Park beach closed to swimming

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The beach at Lincoln State Park is closed to swimming according to officials.

A post made on social media shows that closure went into effect Tuesday, August 8.

State park officials say their weekly water test results exceeded E. coli limits for a beach.

They say higher than normal levels happen occasionally as the result of sampling procedure, or as the result of an increase in nutrients in the water after a heavy rain.

According to the post, another sample will go to a lab as soon as test results show the need for a closure. Officials will post those results as soon as possible so you know when the beach reopens.

They say this is an uncommon occurrence at Lincoln State Park beaches, and is entirely different than the program that provides alert levels related to blue-green algae.

