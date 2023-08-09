Jasper PD breaks silence after tornado sirens fail to work

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Police Department is speaking out after storm sirens failed to sound as a tornado tore through other parts of Dubois County earlier this week.

Fortunately, the tornado did not reach Jasper, but officials say they tried to proactively sound several of their sirens.

Three of the sirens did not work due to various outages across the city, according to the police department.

Officials say they have battery backups, but did not work for the sirens on 17th, 20th and 37th streets.

The police department says the sirens at these locations are being inspected and repaired.

Officers remind the public that the sirens are not intended to be a replacement for NOAA weather radios or the weather app on your phone.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.