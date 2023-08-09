Jasper city officials preview idea for new pool

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News got a look at the possible new city pool in Jasper.

Officials shared this photo at last night’s Park Board Meeting.

We’re told this is not the final version of what the new Jasper Municipal Pool will look like; it’s just a concept, but what officials are working toward.

Officials say it will be built in the same location and they expect to open the new pool in 2025.

