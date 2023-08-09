Henderson County Schools receive city buses, drivers to address shortage

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson is providing extra transportation for students of Henderson County Schools.

Members of the East End neighborhood of Henderson met Tuesday to talk about issues within the community.

Last week, the city district announced they were expanding their zone for walking students further into the East End.

When schools open Wednesday, kids who last week learned they couldn’t get a ride will now have a pickup available through the city. It’s still a temporary fix to a problem the whole nation is facing.

At the latest Henderson Commission meeting Superintendent Bob Lawson reiterated that Henderson County Schools need bus drivers.

“For us to be fully staffed, we’re about 15 bus drivers short,” said Lawson.

Lawson explained that last week they made a tough call to stop providing bus rides to students in this blue zone.

“We’d always transported this spot this zone in South Heights, but we just didn’t have the people to do it,” Lawson said.

In the same meeting, Lawson and the commissioners announced that they had a fix. He then announced it to many parents at Audubon Kids Zone.

“In the morning, your students in the zone that we’re going to expand into due to that necessity can now be picked up at certain points which you should have been notified about today, by city H.A.R.T. buses,” Lawson explained.

Henderson officials are adding one new route in that area for two buses.

“The first location in the morning will be 6:35 a.m. at the corner of Powell and Julia,” said assistant superintendent, Chad Thompson. The second stop is on Powell and Mill at 6:37 a.m.

Two buses will pick up as many kids as possible, take them to school, and swing through a second time.

City Manager Buzzy Newman explained that there are aspects to it that could cost the city transit funding in the future.

“There are things we’ve had to do where will it pass the smell test with the FDA? We don’t know,” said Newman. “We’re taking a chance cause we’re doing the right thing.”

The county is providing one driver to take a school bus and drop all kids off at those stops at the end of the day.

In the long run, they said they’ll just need more staffed bus drivers, which some citizens were considering while asking about pay.

“I do have my own trucking company,” said one Henderson parent. “Is there any grants out there that I can get a van and maybe transport these kids to school?”

Lawson explained that pay has gone up.

“We have raised that every year, and this year we’ve raised that 10 percent and they get a 1000 dollar supplement,” said Lawson. “We’d love to talk to you more about that and you’d be a fantastic candidate.”

All officials involved say the new bus routes will be effective immediately.

The same rules apply for these bus routes as any normal school bus routes, so make sure you know the protocols.

For example, kindergarteners need to picked up by an emergency contact. The only difference is that they’ll be picked up at two locations rather than right at your house.

