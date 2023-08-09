Birthday Club
Henderson Co. High School begins new year with new principal

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County High School students will be starting the new school year with a new principal.

Wednesday marks Principal Amber Thomas’ first year leading the school, but 20th year in the building.

Thomas says she’s excited for the new year.

“We’ve grown tremendously with the leaders previous to me, and I just look forward to carrying on that tradition and carrying us to the next level,” Thomas said.

Henderson County Schools started back up this morning.

