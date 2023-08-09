Birthday Club
Happy National Pickleball Day
By Max Parker
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For those who did not know, August 8 marks National Pickleball day. The sport has consistently grown in the United States over the past few years. Local player Dick LeDuc has been playing and teaching the sport since 2011, and has witnessed the growth of pickleball first hand.

“Oh, it’s huge,” said LeDuc. “I bet I’ve taught over 500 people how to play pickleball. It’s grown and we’re finally getting courts at Wesselman Woods, and we’re also getting some up there in Newburgh at the Rivertown Pickleball association. It’s just a great sport for every family member to play.”

Happy National Pickleball day to all who celebrate here in the tri-state.

