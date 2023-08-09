Gibson County man arrested after strangling victim, deputies say

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County man is facing charges after deputies say he beat and strangled someone in front of a child.

Deputies and Princeton Police officers were called to a home on West Mary Roberts Drive near Princeton around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived and arrested 41-year-old Nathan Simpson.

He’s facing a long list of charges including Strangulation, Battery in the Presence of a Child and Possession of Paraphernalia.

