Gibson County man arrested after strangling victim, deputies say

Nathan Simpson
Nathan Simpson(Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County man is facing charges after deputies say he beat and strangled someone in front of a child.

Deputies and Princeton Police officers were called to a home on West Mary Roberts Drive near Princeton around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived and arrested 41-year-old Nathan Simpson.

He’s facing a long list of charges including Strangulation, Battery in the Presence of a Child and Possession of Paraphernalia.

