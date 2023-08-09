Birthday Club
Former OPS superintendent’s bond lowered, case heading to grand jury

Former OPS Superintendent in court
By Liz DeSantis
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Former Owensboro Public Schools superintendent Matthew Constant appeared in court Wednesday for what was originally scheduled to be his preliminary hearing.

Constant was charged last month with procuring or promoting the use of a minor and tampering with physical evidence, charges related to an alleged relationship with a student in another school district.

Constant’s defense waived his right to that preliminary hearing, meaning his case will move forward to be heard in front of a grand jury early next month on September 5th and 6th.

Since Daviess County judges recused themselves from Constant’s case, Hon. Daniel Boling from Hancock County presided over the proceedings as a special judge.

The prosecution asked the Boling to raise Constant’s bond to $100,000 dollars on the grounds they had evidence to bring new charges to Constant’s case.

Daviess County Attorney John Burlew said it was possible that the new charges could be at the federal level.

“We have information that there are probable, additional charges coming down. I can’t get into the facts of those, but yes, that was one of the reasons or the basis for asking for an increase,” he said.

Instead of raising Constant’s bond though, Boling lowered Constant’s bond to $3,500 cash.

However, Burlew said even if Constant puts up the money for bail, he could be arrested again if the prosecution does put those additional charges forward.

Also, Constant would have to comply with certain conditions when released on bail including not leaving the house, refraining from using technology, avoiding interactions with minors and wearing an ankle monitor at almost all times.

