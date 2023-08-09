Birthday Club
Field trip grants give some students opportunity to visit state parks

By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thanks to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, students at more than 40 schools will get to experience the great outdoors this school year.

The department handed out grants to help pay for a school field trips to a state park.

Bosse High School, Owensville Community School and Saint Wendel Catholic were three of the local schools that made the list this year.

Organizers say on their field trips, students will participate in a guided hike to learn about Indiana’s fish, forests and wildlife.

