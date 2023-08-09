Evansville haunted house preparing using local history and recent events

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Despite the summer heat, many are looking ahead to Halloween. This year, the people behind The Olde Courthouse Catacombs in downtown Evansville say they’re using local history and recent events to inspire its latest haunt.

Phil Wolter has been running The Olde Courthouse Catacombs since 1980, and he doesn’t really have an offseason.

“Once the show is over each year, I’m already working on the next one,” said The Olde Courthouse Catacombs owner Phil Wolter.

Last year’s theme was “The Burial Grounds,” and was based on true accounts of unmarked graves near the old courthouse.

In the year since, the city found real human remains from about 70 people while working on a construction project in the area. Phil says he was inspired by the nearby findings in planning for this year.

“We’re kind of using that theme of what’s been found out here,” said Wolter. “It’s authentic, and now we know that there’s still, in addition to those they found in the street, unmarked graves. And here we are in the basement underneath.”

This year’s theme is “The Tomb of Lost Souls,” and Phil says it centers on the idea of people rising from the dead at the sound of a bell.

He’s already putting the scenes together and bringing in actors to be in this year’s haunt. Some of this year’s ghouls say there’s a lot of similarities between this and theater, including in the way you critique yourself after a performance.

“Sometimes you’re screaming for a couple hours and your voice gets a little tired and you get a couple voice cracks here and there and it’s like, ‘uh, dang, I really wish I had some water, could have worked on that,” said first-year haunter Piper Brewer.

They say working in a haunted house is a lot of fun, but judging by the reactions of those who go through it, it may not for everyone.

“Language is something,” said third-year ghoul Sarah Tuma. “A lot of people don’t like it, a lot of people do like it, and there’s also just some people who just don’t get scared, and that’s kind of like, ‘oh okay, we’ll see you next time. We’ll get you next time.’”

The haunted attraction will be open each weekend starting in late September. Until then, Phil is keeping this year’s secrets to himself.

“And that we will not talk about at this point,” said Wolter. “You’ll have to experience that for yourself.”

As we get closer to Halloween, to stay up to date on everything on The Olde Courthouse Catacombs, and its sister scare The House of Lecter, visit https://www.oldcatacombs.com/.

