Evansville African American Museum to open new art exhibition and workshop
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Beginning September 12, the Evansville African American Museum will host black solo art exhibitions at the museum over the next year.
The artists include: Lunden King, Erin Falker-Obichigha, Matthew Field, and Ayinde Rochon.
In summer 2024, the artists will return to host a workshop at the museum’s porter house.
