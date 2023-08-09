Evansville African American Museum to open new art exhibition and workshop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Beginning September 12, the Evansville African American Museum will host black solo art exhibitions at the museum over the next year.

The artists include: Lunden King, Erin Falker-Obichigha, Matthew Field, and Ayinde Rochon.

In summer 2024, the artists will return to host a workshop at the museum’s porter house.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.