E-Rep offering $5,000 and more to qualifying remote workers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville: a place you can live, work, and even play, but there’s always room for more people.

That’s where organizations like the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership and Make My Move come onto the scene.

“E is for Everyone,” it’s a phrase you’re no doubt familiar with if you’ve spent any time in downtown Evansville.

When the signs say everyone though, does that include people who’ve never heard of Evansville? According to E-Rep’s Marketing Director, Abby Elpers, absolutely.

“Everyone is looking for something different. Maybe it’s the arts and culture scene. Maybe it’s the nightlife scene. Maybe it’s a club or group that they’re passionate about that they want to make sure that they can continue to be involved in,” says Elpers. “And we’ve really used the ‘E is for Everyone’ Platform as a way to find all of those answers and to analyze if this is the place for them.”

What about on the remote side of things?

“You have to be a remote worker, obviously. You have to make $60,000 a year at minimum. You have to live outside of the state, and you have to be willing to stay for 18 months,” explains Elpers.

Don’t worry though, she’s not talking about some new requirements to live in the City, but they are some of what’s needed to qualify for the “Make My Move” program.

So what is this program with all of these rules to move? I wanted to ask the folks in charge.

“There are millions of remote workers who are suddenly free to choose where they live and work, which means it’s open season for communities like the Evansville Region to start attracting new residents,” says Evan Hock, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Make My Move.

Operating as a sort of middleman between remote workers getting from point A to B, Hock notes that they’re operating under a similar concept to a business searching for a new city to call home, just on an individual scale.

“Rather than recruit Amazon, I can recruit individual Amazon workers who bring themselves and their jobs and their spending along with them,” says Hock.

Interested in bolstering the local economy and getting skilled remote-workers into our area, Elpers says E-Rep partnered up with Make My Move in January.

Not long after, and they received one of their first success stories, Logan Jenkins, a transplant from rural Wyoming.

“After my third Wyoming winter, it was time to decide, ‘hey, what’s next?’” says Jenkins with a smile.

Meet Logan Jenkins, a transplant from Rural Wyoming who brought his remote work with him.

When his company was bought and moved to Dubai, rather than move to Dubai, he says he found his way onto Make My Move, and subsequently into the River City.

“It wasn’t so much what I was going to do immediately there because I knew I’d have my work, but what was I going to do when I was done? There was just a lot to offer here,” says Jenkins.

So Jenkins comes for a visit and likes it here, but it’s across the country.

It begs the question, why Evansville?

That’s where E-Rep comes in, sweetening the deal a bit with a care package in addition to the $5,000 they’ll receive.

Included in the package reserved for their newest resident was a t-shirt, some glasses to enjoy the upcoming eclipse, a one-year membership to Cowork Evansville, day passes to the children’s museum, tickets to the Philharmonic Orchestra, a one-year membership to Wesselman Woods, and a pass to the Evansville Museum of Arts, History, and Science.

At the end of the day, Jenkins and Elpers agree that the incentives are great, but it’s really about finding a place you can call home.

That’s something Jenkins is sure of.

“I think I have found a permanent home in Evansville. I can’t say that I’m gonna spend the rest of my life here, but this is a really good place to work in the fields that I work in specifically,” says Jenkins.

So far, Elpers says the city has been able to land seven total new residents with two more currently on the fence, but the goal is to land 15 by January, marking the one year point since they began working with Make My Move.

