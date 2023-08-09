Crews called to rollover crash on Green Street in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Agencies are responding to a two-vehicle accident at the 1700 block of S. Green Street in Henderson.

The Henderson Fire Department says one of the vehicles rolled over multiple times in the area of Rural King.

Dispatch did not advise on any possible injuries.

Officials ask for drivers to avoid the area while they work to clear the scene as quickly and safely as possible.

14 News is working on bringing you more information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.