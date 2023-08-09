Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Crews called to rollover crash on Green Street in Henderson

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Agencies are responding to a two-vehicle accident at the 1700 block of S. Green Street in Henderson.

The Henderson Fire Department says one of the vehicles rolled over multiple times in the area of Rural King.

Dispatch did not advise on any possible injuries.

Officials ask for drivers to avoid the area while they work to clear the scene as quickly and safely as possible.

14 News is working on bringing you more information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toyota Boshoku incident
UPDATE: Victim involved in Toyota Boshoku incident identified
Coroner called to crash at Division and Mary Street
Victim identified in crash at intersection of Division and Mary Street
Towne Square Mall
Towne Square Mall closing after nearly half a century in Owensboro
VCSO: Evansville man accused of rape
VCSO: Evansville man accused of rape
Firefighter proposes in Owensville
Firefighter proposes to girlfriend after Owensville Watermelon Festival

Latest News

Joel and Luke Smallbone are the talent behind “For King + Country.”
14 News chats with ‘For King + Country’ ahead of Owensboro show
14 News chats with ‘For King + Country’ ahead of Owensboro show
14 News chats with ‘For King + Country’ ahead of Owensboro show
Jasper city officials preview idea for new pool
Jasper city officials preview idea for new pool
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources manages 24 state parks.
Field trip grants give some students opportunity to visit state parks