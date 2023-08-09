Birthday Club
Crews called to crash with unknown injuries at Division and Mary Street

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials are responding to a crash at the intersection of Division and Mary Street.

The call for an accident with injuries came in shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to our sources.

Dispatch would not give any information about the nature of the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

We’re told Illinois and Harriet Street are closed and traffic is being diverted to Virginia Street.

Our crew in the area says they spotted a coroner vehicle on scene.

14 News is working on bringing you more information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

