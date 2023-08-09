Birthday Club
Camel passes away after celebrating birthday at Mesker Park Zoo

Franklin at Mesker Park Zoo
Franklin at Mesker Park Zoo(Mesker Park Zoo)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden is mourning the loss of their male Bactrian camel, Franklin, who recently celebrated his 21st birthday at the zoo.

Employees say he lived a long, happy life after coming to the zoo in 2006.

“Here, he touched the lives of his keepers and visitors that have met Franklin over the years,” says the zoo on social media. “He was a spunky man who loved spending the days laying around in the dirt and making funny faces at people who interacted with him.”

Franklin has been battling onset and progression of age-related arthritis for several years, according to zoo employees.

Officials say they are proud of his care team for the excellent care Franklin receiving during his time at the zoo.

“From using the best in creativity to get in him to take his medications, seasonally managing his weight with close monitoring, and the great lengths from so many people to bring stem cell therapy to the table as an option for help from his arthritis pain,” they say.

We’re told the zoo made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Franklin once his quality of life was being impacted and all treatment options had been exhausted.

The zoo asks you to keep his keepers and care team in your thoughts.

Franklin at Mesker Park Zoo
