EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A look at the funeral service of a decorated Brigadier General and Tri-State native.

Brigadier General Brinkley served as a captain on the Evansville Police Department and was instrumental in creating the narcotics unit.

He also graduated from the FBI Academy of drug enforcement. He was 90 years old.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.