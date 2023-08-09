Apollo High School Football Preview

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - John Edge knows how to build a team. He led the Owensboro Catholic football program to three state finals appearances in his 14 years there, and now, in his fourth year running the show at Apollo, he’s hoping to really make some strides.

“We’ve had a lot of alumni come in and talk about the importance of Apollo football and how this year’s very important for making a huge jump and transition and getting back to our winning ways,” said Head Coach John Edge.

The Eagles went 4-4 in a COVID-shortened 2020, and then 6-5 in 2021. But last year, they took a step back, going only 2-9. Edge knows that turning things around begins in the preseason.

“You’ve gotta have discipline in a program,” said Coach Edge. “If your locker room’s bad, then you’re not going to win and I really like how our locker room’s been this year. You’ve got some leaders, some senior leadership, and even if they’re not seniors, the juniors and sophomores who play have to be leaders. They’ve got to set the example and set the standard . Those little things there are the difference between a great program and an average program.”

It all starts up front for any team, and that’s definitely the case for Apollo, as they are strong in the trenches.

“Our lines are very good, and they are definitely the strength of this football team, program, right now,” said Coach Edge. “We lost a lot in the secondary and lost a lot in the receivers and a lot of skill kids, lost the quarterback, so we’ll have a new guy and see what happens. I think the biggest thing is definitely protect the quarterback, but run the ball effectively. "

Senior Lineman Noah Dilbeck knows the importance of the trenches first hand.

“We have a lot of returning linemen from last year,” said Dilbeck. “We’ll be a pretty strong force on both sides of the ball, offense and defense, and I think it’ll be the biggest standout on the team this year. We have a lot of new guys on the skill positions. We have a brand new offensive coordinator leading the way, so it’ll be a whole different mood and change for the season.”

Coach Edge is ready to get back to winning.

“We’ve got to take those two steps forward now and get back into that winning tradition they have here at Apollo.”

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.