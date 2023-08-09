On Alert: P.M. Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This morning, partly sunny skies with a few showers late this morning. This afternoon, (Alert Day) occasional showers and thunderstorms as high temps remain in the mid-80s. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight. The primary concerns are damaging winds along with a tornado threat. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms early as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Thursday, becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon as high temperatures remain below normal in the lower 80s. There is a 30% chance of isolated thunderstorms. However, the severe weather threat is low. Thursday night, clearing skies as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Friday, mostly sunny and humid as high temps climb into the upper 80s.

