Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

On Alert: P.M. Thunderstorms

By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This morning, partly sunny skies with a few showers late this morning. This afternoon, (Alert Day) occasional showers and thunderstorms as high temps remain in the mid-80s. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight.  The primary concerns are damaging winds along with a tornado threat. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms early as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Thursday, becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon as high temperatures remain below normal in the lower 80s. There is a 30% chance of isolated thunderstorms. However, the severe weather threat is low. Thursday night, clearing skies as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Friday, mostly sunny and humid as high temps climb into the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Towne Square Mall
Towne Square Mall closing after nearly half a century in Owensboro
Toyota Boshoku incident
UPDATE: Victim involved in Toyota Boshoku incident identified
Coroner called to crash at Division and Mary Street
Coroner called to crash at Division and Mary Street
VCSO: Evansville man accused of rape
VCSO: Evansville man accused of rape
Firefighter proposes in Owensville
Firefighter proposes to girlfriend after Owensville Watermelon Festival

Latest News

WFIE 4 - 4:30
8/8 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
Damaging winds, heavy rainfall possible Wednesday
Damaging winds, heavy rainfall possible Wednesday
WFIE Alert Day
Damaging winds, heavy rainfall possible Wednesday
11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast