14 News chats with ‘For King + Country’ ahead of Owensboro show

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - 14 News spoke with one half of the duo “For King and Country” about their show Friday night at Owensboro Sportscenter.

Joel Smallbone says he and his brother, Luke, have had a pretty packed tour schedule, and Owensboro is a bit like coming home.

The Australia natives have been based in Nashville for years.

“So, we’ve got, I think my mom and dad are coming up to the show. We’ve got people from the record label coming up to the show. So, the short answer is yes. It’s going to feel a little bit like an American hometown crowd,” said Smallbone.

The multi- Grammy Award winners have also been working on a new movie.

It was just announced Unsung Hero will be released next April.

It’s about the Smallbone family’s move to the U.S. from Australia when they were kids. Joel plays their dad.

He tells us the film also has a Kentucky connection.

“We filmed the whole movie in Kentucky, in Louisville, Kentucky. So I got to spend – like Bardstown Road – We stayed right on it. I got to spend like six weeks, well it was really like two months in your great state.”

Unsung Hero is also a song from their latest album What are we waiting for?

Here is our full interview with Joel:

