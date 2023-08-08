Wanted: History buffs in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is looking for history buffs in Henderson County.

Officials say they are looking to preserve the history of the Black Community in the area.

This would be from post-civil war to the civil rights era.

They say they’re looking to collaborate by identify significant buildings and places that are vital to the community.

Other local places include churches, schools, housing, and cemeteries.

If you’re interested in taking part, contact John Dickerson of CRA at jpdickerson@crai-ky.com or give him a call at 812.725.3349.

You may also reach out to Trent Spurlock at wtspurlock@crai-ky.com or give him a call at 859.252.4737.

Jonna Mabelitini, architectural historian for KYTC, is also available to answer any questions at Jonna.mabelitini@ky.gov.

