VCSO: Evansville man accused of rape

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, an Evansville man is being accused of rape.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s office says 48-year-old Brian Elliott is being accused of raping a woman he met on a social media dating app.

Officials say the victim told them Elliott took her to his trailer, where she smoked from a vape pen, passed out, and woke up without her clothes.

According to authorities, the victim said she did not consent to sex.

Elliott told investigators the sex was consensual. He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

