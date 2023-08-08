Birthday Club
Towne Square Mall closing after nearly half a century in Owensboro

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s the end of an era for Towne Square Mall in Owensboro.

Chief Operating Officer for Gulfstream Commercial Services, Ed Ray, tells us the last day the mall will be open is September 5.

He says they are continuing to develop the Frederica Street side of the property, which includes Planet Fitness and a Halloween store. That will stay open.

Ray says they have also rezoned the former Sears location to light industrial and plan to do the same with the former Macy’s location.

They hope that will open up more possibilities.

Towne Square Mall first opened in 1978

Ellis Entertainment had committed a $30 million investment to place an entertainment center there, but backed out in June after a smoking ordinance wasn’t amended in the city.

Gulfstream officials say Towne Square Mall has the potential to undergo a revitalization, becoming a dynamic hub for retail, offices, restaurants, and more.

They say they are looking forward to a new era, and to stay tuned for updates.

