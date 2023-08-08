Birthday Club
‘They’re coming for you’: Tri-State school bus driver warns stop-arm runners

School bus with stop arm out.
School bus with stop arm out.
By Bernado Malone
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - As many around the Tri-State returned to class, students at North Gibson School corporation did as well.

14 News went to Princeton Community High School for the first day and met a bus driver who is very passionate about safety.

Jonita Greene has been driving students to school for more than 20 years. She tells us she wanted to share this message for other drivers on the road.

“If I’m rolling up and and you see me, I’m going to remember you if you run my stop arm,” she says. “I’m going remember your face, car and everything... And we also have cameras on our stop arms so if you run us, smile you’re on camera. We’re going to call and report it to our boss and then he’s going to watch our film and then they’re coming for you. The best thing is... don’t try to beat us just stop, just stop.”

Greene also say drivers should also keep a safe distance from the bus.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

