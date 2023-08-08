Sturgis officials set to begin negotiations with Union Co. Water District

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Negotiations with the Union County Water District to take over all water utilities in Sturgis are set to begin.

With Sturgis not having a lot of extra money, not enough people to increase the water rates and increase revenue, Mayor Kent Sayle has been dealing money issues since before he was elected in January.

“We’re trying to address all these past due bills that a previous administration left,” said Sayle. “That’s our top priority because you had bills that were not paid for a long period of time.”

Sayle says that’s put them in the hole, the Police Department is laying off officers to save money, and perhaps worst of all, the water department isn’t making much money to pay for itself.

“You’ve only got so much income coming in out of the water account for revenue, and you’ve only got so many community members that you can provide water to,” Sayle explained.

The solution presented was to have the Union County Water District take over their system and water plant so the city can get rid of the expense.

The Council voted 3-2 in favor of allowing Mayor Sayle to begin those negotiations.

“Hopefully we can get a win-win situation for the city, a win-win situation for the county, and we appreciate them stepping forward to offer that help with the Union County water board as well,” Sayle said.

The county would also get all the city’s revenue from citizens’ water bills, though Sayle says he hopes the deal would absolve the city of any fiscal burden.

“A lot of the infrastructure here is way old, so they would take over all of that,” said Sayle. “The pipes, if a pipe busts, they’d be responsible for all of that.”

Mayor Sayle says he’s going to begin those conversations alongside city attorneys and the water district.

Whatever they discuss in those talks would then go before the city council. They have final say over any decision.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.