Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Students head back to class in Mt. Vernon

Students head back to class in Mt. Vernon
By Steve Mehling
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mt. Vernon students are back to school Tuesday.

They’re are some new developments for the corporation this school year.

First, they were recently certified as a STEM district by the Indiana Board of Education.

They join their friends in North Posey who also have the same certification.

As students head out, Mount Vernon Police warn drivers to slow down and watch for school buses.

We also spoke on Sunrise with Mount Vernon High School Principal Kyle Jones about the start of the new school year.

Mt. Vernon is one of several schools in the Tri-State that has students returning Tuesday.

Five school corporations head back, including North Gibson.

We also have four Evansville Diocese schools headed back Tuesday too.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toyota Boshoku incident
UPDATE: Victim involved in Toyota Boshoku incident identified
Bryn Dant
Woman killed in ORV crash in Vanderburgh Co.
Video shows apparent tornado in Dubois Co.
NWS confirms tornado in Dubois Co.
Kayti Carter
Woman attacks man with machete, police say
Figure Skating
Evansville to host 2024 National Theatre on Ice Competition

Latest News

Students head back to class in Mt. Vernon
Students head back to class in Mt. Vernon
Wanted: History buffs in Henderson Co.
Wanted: History buffs in Henderson Co.
Attempted murder suspect set to be arraigned in Henderson
Attempted murder suspect set to be arraigned in Henderson
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Part of Stringtown closed for water main install
Part of Stringtown closed for water main install