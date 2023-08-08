Students head back to class in Mt. Vernon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mt. Vernon students are back to school Tuesday.

They’re are some new developments for the corporation this school year.

First, they were recently certified as a STEM district by the Indiana Board of Education.

They join their friends in North Posey who also have the same certification.

As students head out, Mount Vernon Police warn drivers to slow down and watch for school buses.

We also spoke on Sunrise with Mount Vernon High School Principal Kyle Jones about the start of the new school year.

Mt. Vernon is one of several schools in the Tri-State that has students returning Tuesday.

Five school corporations head back, including North Gibson.

We also have four Evansville Diocese schools headed back Tuesday too.

