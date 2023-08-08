Soon you’ll be able to have your own guitar built in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Soon, downtown Owensboro will become a destination to have your own guitar built from scratch.

The former Bluegrass Museum in the RiverPark Center will be transformed into Kentucky Guitar Works at the Center for Lutherie.

Lutherie is the craft of making string instruments.

The center will also include instrument building apprenticeship programs, workshops, and educational sessions for aspiring instrument builders.

“Even those who aren’t that imbedded into bluegrass music, I think can appreciate the fact of, how do you take wood and wire and all this talent and create an instrument that you can make a joyful noise with,” says Chris Joslin, Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum Executive Director. “I think that’s just fascinating to people and to think you can see that taking place right here in Owensboro.”

The center should be open early next year.

