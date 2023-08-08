Sgt. Heather Glenn’s family releases statement following death

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The family of Tell City Police Sergeant Heather Glenn released a statement Tuesday thanking the community and law enforcement for their support following her tragic death.

Back in July, Heather Glenn was shot and killed during shooting at Perry County General Hospital.

Glenn’s family released the following statement on the Tell City Police Department Facebook page:

We would like to take the opportunity to express our deepest appreciation for the love and support we have received in response to Heather’s passing. Tell City was not only home to Heather but was near and dear to her heart. Her actions, both in and out of uniform, exemplified what it meant to truly serve with dignity and respect. Heather gave so much of her life to her community and the response to her tragic death only affirms the impact she made in the lives of so many. Through her bravery and selflessness, she created a legacy that we must continue in her honor. Though we continue to grieve our loss, it is our hope that her life serves as the standard to which each of us follows by treating others with love and compassion. Heather was truly a hero and will never be forgotten.

It is not possible to list everyone who has offered support to our family during this time of need. We are so grateful for the kind words, cards, memorial gifts, donations, and public tributes. We would like to especially thank Tell City High School and Zoercher-Gillick Funeral Home for their hospitality, and the Indiana FOP Memorial Team for their support. Lastly, we would like to thank the Tell City Police Department, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Cannelton Police Department, Tell City Fire Department, Tell City Street Department, Perry County Volunteer Firefighters, and all others who bravely serve Perry County. You have supported Heather in life and our family when we needed it most. Heather was proud to protect our community alongside each of you.

On behalf of our family, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Bob, Jayne, Jason & Trace Glenn

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.