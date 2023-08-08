Patchy Fog Early

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny and less breezy as high temperatures remain below normal in the mid-80s. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy as low temperatures drop into the upper 60s.

Wednesday, (Alert Day) becoming partly sunny and breezy as high temps will settle in the low to mid-80s. There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. The primary concern is damaging winds. Wednesday night, showers and scattered thunderstorms early as low drop into the mid-60s.

Thursday, becoming mostly sunny as high temperatures remain below normal in the lower 80s. There is a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms. However, the severe weather threat is low.

