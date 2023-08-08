Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Patchy Fog Early

On Wednesday Alert: P.M. Storms
5/11 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
5/11 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Byron Douglas
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny and less breezy as high temperatures remain below normal in the mid-80s. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy as low temperatures drop into the upper 60s.

Wednesday, (Alert Day) becoming partly sunny and breezy as high temps will settle in the low to mid-80s.  There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. The primary concern is damaging winds. Wednesday night, showers and scattered thunderstorms early as low drop into the mid-60s.

Thursday, becoming mostly sunny as high temperatures remain below normal in the lower 80s. There is a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms. However, the severe weather threat is low.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toyota Boshoku incident
UPDATE: Victim involved in Toyota Boshoku incident identified
Bryn Dant
Woman killed in ORV crash in Vanderburgh Co.
Video shows apparent tornado in Dubois Co.
NWS confirms tornado in Dubois Co.
Kayti Carter
Woman attacks man with machete, police say
Figure Skating
Evansville to host 2024 National Theatre on Ice Competition

Latest News

8/7 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/7 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
On alert for damaging winds Wednesday
On alert for damaging winds Wednesday
14 First Alert Forecast 8/7 4pm
14 First Alert Forecast 8/7 4pm
WFIE Alert Day
On alert for damaging winds Wednesday