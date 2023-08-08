Parenting Time Center awarded $50K from American Rescue Plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Parenting Time Center has been awarded $50,000.

The money is from American Rescue Plan, awarded by the Vanderburgh County Commissioners.

Parenting Time Center is a social services center that has been open since 2009 and aims to empower parents and kids to create positive relationships in safe and nurturing environments.

