Parenting Time Center awarded $50K from American Rescue Plan
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Parenting Time Center has been awarded $50,000.
The money is from American Rescue Plan, awarded by the Vanderburgh County Commissioners.
Parenting Time Center is a social services center that has been open since 2009 and aims to empower parents and kids to create positive relationships in safe and nurturing environments.
