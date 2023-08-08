Birthday Club
Owensboro unveils plans for new sports complex
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The community is getting a better picture of what the new sports complex will look like in Owensboro.

The 80,000 square foot facility will feature eight basketball courts and will also be adaptable for sports such as tennis, volleyball, archery, cheer and pickleball.

Officials tell us they worked with local sporting groups when drawing up plans.

Assistant City Planner Lelan Hancock says the city hopes the sports complex will bring a lot of money to town by hosting big tournaments.

”This will help us capitalize on more of those indoor sports that a lot of towns in Kentucky and a lot of towns in the area Tri-State-wise have done similar type of construction or activity,” he explains. “And we hope to bring that activity here to Owensboro.”

Lelan says the new sports complex won’t be ready until December of 2025

