Officials temporarily shutting down SR 66 tonight in Warrick County

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - It might be a good idea for those planning on driving down State Road 66 tonight in Warrick County to look for an alternate route.

INDOT says crews will be temporarily stopping all traffic at the intersection of SR 66 and Epworth Road on Tuesday, August 8. We’re told drivers will be stopped for about 15 minutes sometime between 9 and 10 p.m.

Highway officials say this is being done to allow for the adjustment and relocation of some of the overhead traffic signal cables in the area.

Emergency vehicles will still be able to get through the intersection while officials work in the area.

