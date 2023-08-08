Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Officials temporarily shutting down SR 66 tonight in Warrick County

SR66 and Epworth Road closure
SR66 and Epworth Road closure(INDOT)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - It might be a good idea for those planning on driving down State Road 66 tonight in Warrick County to look for an alternate route.

INDOT says crews will be temporarily stopping all traffic at the intersection of SR 66 and Epworth Road on Tuesday, August 8. We’re told drivers will be stopped for about 15 minutes sometime between 9 and 10 p.m.

Highway officials say this is being done to allow for the adjustment and relocation of some of the overhead traffic signal cables in the area.

Emergency vehicles will still be able to get through the intersection while officials work in the area.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toyota Boshoku incident
UPDATE: Victim involved in Toyota Boshoku incident identified
Bryn Dant
Woman killed in ORV crash in Vanderburgh Co.
Video shows apparent tornado in Dubois Co.
NWS confirms tornado in Dubois Co.
Kayti Carter
Woman attacks man with machete, police say
Figure Skating
Evansville to host 2024 National Theatre on Ice Competition

Latest News

Students head back to class in Mt. Vernon
Students head back to class in Mt. Vernon
Mt. Vernon High School seniors discuss new school year
Mt. Vernon High School seniors discuss new school year
Wanted: History buffs in Henderson Co.
Wanted: History buffs in Henderson Co.
Attempted murder suspect set to be arraigned in Henderson
Attempted murder suspect set to be arraigned in Henderson
Part of Stringtown closed for water main install
Part of Stringtown closed for water main install