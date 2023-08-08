Birthday Club
Newburgh barbershop gives out free back to school haircuts

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Prevail Barber Shop in Newburgh opened today for free back to school haircuts for school aged kids.

Barbers, Paige and Kevin say they just wanted the opportunity to give back.

“I wasn’t able to get a good haircut since that’s the way I grew up,” said Kevin. “Just seeing these kids’ smiles when they leave this chair. It’s nice to see them happy, going back to school, feeling good about themselves. That’s how it should be on the first day of school.”

The free haircuts started this morning and went until all the kids were taken care of.

