New Energy Center to be built in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A new agreement is bringing a new solar energy development to Henderson County.

Officials with Nucor Corp. say they have a new Power Purchase Agreement with NextEra Energy Resources LLC.

Nucor will receive 250 megawatts of renewable energy from Sebree Solar LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources in Henderson County.

“Nucor’s success in Kentucky has grown significantly in recent years with major new investments and jobs helping to expand the reach of its steel products,” said Gov. Beshear. “Whether it’s electric vehicles or cutting-edge metals manufacturing, Kentucky is emerging as a national leader in creating the jobs of the future. I look forward to Nucor’s continued success here and am happy to welcome NextEra Energy Resources to the commonwealth for what we hope will be another long and prosperous relationship.”

Officials say Sebree Solar is an innovative two-phase project in Henderson County that will have a capacity of up to 400 megawatts of American-produced solar energy.

The steel for the first phase of Sebree Solar will be sourced from Nucor Steel Gallatin in Ghent, Kentucky.

Steel from the facility will also be used for another solar project to be built and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, Green River Solar, in Meade and Breckinridge counties.

The Green River Solar project will generate up to 200 megawatts of electricity.

“Nucor is proud to work with NextEra Energy Resources, and we are excited to have the opportunity to supply our low embodied carbon steel to an important project that will modernize Kentucky’s power grid,” said Greg Murphy, executive vice president of business services and general counsel at Nucor Corporation. “Our country’s energy transition will be built with steel and the steel it is built with should be produced sustainably. And while Nucor is already among the world’s cleanest and most sustainable steel producers, this agreement will enable us to further reduce our climate footprint and meet our goals for improvement.”

Over its 30-year lifespan, the first phase of Sebree Solar will contribute approximately $20 million in additional tax revenue to Henderson County which can be used for roads, schools and other public services.

Construction is set to begin in fall 2023, and the project is expected to start commercial operation in December 2025.

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Nucor is North America’s largest recycler and the nation’s largest steel and steel products producer.

