Mater Dei High School Football Preview

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - They were state champs last season, but there is plenty of roster turnover this year for the Mater Dei Wildcats.

So what’s this year’s squad all about?

“I think our identity is just working hard,” said Senior Wide Receiver and Defensive Back Tanner Halbig. “I mean like, just getting things done and see what happens. We’re going to be ready by the first game, so whatever comes our way.”

The key for Mater Dei will be the new faces stepping up and filling the shoes of last year’s graduating class. Senior linebacker Aiden Scheu thinks they can do it.

“We lost our whole defensive line,” said Scheu. “But like I said, everyone’s got experience on scout team playing against these guys, and just big shoes to fill but we can do it.”

Mater Dei alum and Head Coach Mike Goebel, who’s entering his 27th season leading the program, says that the roster turnover brings some positives as well.

“I think that the competition level, sometimes that’s not always bad,” said Coach Goebel. “It’s a challenge for those guys to do their jobs and maybe try to work themselves in. Right now we have a lot of questions, I think more questions than answers. But the attitude is good and we’re working hard.”

Senior Ethan Goodin knows that a big key is leadership from returning guys.

“Just making sure everything is done correctly,” said Goodin. “Once you get it done correctly, it just keeps on carrying over. Once those kids get in comfortability with doing it all, it’s kind of easy from there and it carries over onto the next game and games upon that.”

Goodin has also seen good things from their new quarterback, sophomore Tate Mallory.

“Tate can really move his feet and move around the line and scramble a lot, so it makes the line have an easier job,” said Goodin. “It’s awesome. Just learning the new plays and him learning it all, it correlates together and it’s working out pretty good so far.”

Mater Dei opens their season at home against Evansville Central on August 18.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.