Lynnville Sawmill receives citation for burning wood waste

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Warrick County sawmill is being cited for burning wood waste and causing firefighters to put out the fires.

[Previous Story: Firefighters called to out of hand fire near Lynnville Sawmill]

In 2 years, The Lynnville Volunteer Fire Department has responded to seven runs to Lynnville Sawmill for controlled burns that became unmanageable.

Officials say some runs were so uncontrollable that Lynnville requested help from other agencies.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has a law that prohibits businesses from open burning trash and other debris, including wood waste.

Fire Chief Ryan Spall says though these runs have been taxing on the firefighters, they try to see the bright side.

”We’re using it for training purposes,” says Spall. “We’ve learned a lot about accessing difficult areas to get to, because the roads are muddy out there. We had to lay a thousand feet of line to get to somewhere. We’ve learned pumping techniques and different ideas of drafting or what we can do to make ourselves better in any situation.”

The Lynnville Sawmill has been fined for illegal open burning by the state. They will also pay around $1,500 for the water used by the fire department.

Officials say the Lynnville Sawmill is complying with law enforcement and plans to stop open burning its waste.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.