Korn Ferry tournament organizers host Media Day on Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The United Leasing and Finance, Korn Ferry Tour Championship is two months away, and today, tournament organizers spoke at their Media Day.

This year’s edition of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship will be the final time that it’s held at Victoria National in Newburgh.

Starting in 2024, it will be moving to French Lick.

Victoria National has hosted the Tour since 2012, and officials say it will be in good hands at French Lick.

“I could not be more excited,” said executive chairman of United Companies, Ronald Romain. “The location that we’re moving to is a world-class venue, as what we’ve had here as well. It’s an exciting time ahead for us, and I’m looking forward to doing all we can do.”

Officals also mentioned since the tournament is staying within the state, it will continue to benefit Indiana charities and even reach more parts of the state.

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship begins on October 5th and wraps up on October 8th.

