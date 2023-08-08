Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

July heat waves hit crucial warming threshold

FILE - People watch the stand atop a rock formation to watch sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix....
FILE - People watch the stand atop a rock formation to watch sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. At about summer's halfway point, the record-breaking heat and weather extremes are both unprecedented and unsurprising, hellish yet boring in some ways, scientists say. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - July’s sweltering heat offers a glimpse of what future summers might look like.

That is because the average global temperature hit a crucial threshold that scientists have warned the world should stay under.

According to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, July’s temperatures were 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than the pre-industrial era.

Scientists have considered that threshold as the key tipping point for the planet.

If it is exceeded in the long-term, the world could face more extreme weather than previously experienced.

According to an environmental non-profit, there have been 10 other months that the Earth was above the threshold. But this is the first time it has happened during the summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toyota Boshoku incident
UPDATE: Victim involved in Toyota Boshoku incident identified
Bryn Dant
Woman killed in ORV crash in Vanderburgh Co.
Video shows apparent tornado in Dubois Co.
NWS confirms tornado in Dubois Co.
Kayti Carter
Woman attacks man with machete, police say
Figure Skating
Evansville to host 2024 National Theatre on Ice Competition

Latest News

Students head back to class in Mt. Vernon
Students head back to class in Mt. Vernon
Wanted: History buffs in Henderson Co.
Wanted: History buffs in Henderson Co.
Mt. Vernon High School seniors discuss new school year
Mt. Vernon High School seniors discuss new school year
Attempted murder suspect set to be arraigned in Henderson
Attempted murder suspect set to be arraigned in Henderson
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines