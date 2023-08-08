Birthday Club
Housing demand high in Evansville among all household income levels

Housing in Evansville
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - To rent or to buy? It’s a choice we all make, but when it comes to housing in our area, studies show it’s not quite that simple.

“My degree is in economics, but you don’t have to have a degree in economics to understand that when supply drops and demand goes up, price goes up,” says Kelly Coures, Executive Director of Metropolitan Development for Evansville.

Coures says through both the Housing Needs Assessment for Evansville as well as the work he’s done in his position, it’s become plainly obvious.

“A plus B equals C,” says Coures.

According to the Bowen National Research Study on Evansville, there’s some level of demand for housing among all household income levels.

“Evansville, for a number of years, didn’t build much multi-family housing,” explains Coures.

In the overall city-wide conclusion, it’s written, “The available inventory of rental and for-sale housing continues to diminish and housing costs increase at rates faster than household income growth.”

“In 2019, we executed a study that showed a gap of 1200 units of multi-family housing just in the ‘market-rate’ and ‘higher’ categories in Downtown Evansville, and an almost limitless demand for affordable housing in the same area,” says Josh Armstrong, President of the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District.

Armstrong says he realizes the issues are everywhere, but it really hurts downtown.

“Offices are great. Businesses are great. We love them, but it’s really residential that’s the key to a busy, vibrant, active downtown,” says Armstrong.

So, if the overall housing availability is down, and the price of what’s left is up, is there a light at the end of the tunnel for those on the hunt? Coures says yes.

“You’ve got 5th and Main that should break ground here before the end of the year for affordable,” says Coures, “the last count I had, we have 234 units of rental in the affordable category that should get their permission this year to get started.”

Click here for more information on the Bowen National Research Study on Evansville.

