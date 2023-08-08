Birthday Club
Here’s where to dump tornado debris in Dubois County

Dubois County Tornado Damage
Dubois County Tornado Damage(WFIE)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DUBOIS, CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Local leaders are suggesting a solution for those looking to help with cleanup efforts a day after a tornado tore through parts of Dubois County.

The Dubois County Emergency Management Agency says they will be setting up temporary sites where you can dump your tornado and storm debris.

These locations include the Haysville Park South Field on Haysville Park Street, the corner of 960 E and State Highway 56 as well as the Dubois County Drop Site at 5080 N. State Road 545.

We’re told the the Haysville location is on the north side of the road just past the mill. A construction debris dumpster will be set up at all three locations and a natural wood debris and metal dumpster will be opened at Haysville Park.

Officials say these sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Wednesday, August 9, 2023, and will remain available until 7 PM Wednesday, August 16.

According to EMA, any woody debris in the county right of way should be placed next to the county roadway for pickup. Officials say they appreciate if items are cut into smaller than 8-foot lengths.

County employees remind the public that they do not allow open burning of storm debris.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Students head back to class in Mt. Vernon
Mt. Vernon High School seniors discuss new school year
Wanted: History buffs in Henderson Co.
Attempted murder suspect set to be arraigned in Henderson
Part of Stringtown closed for water main install
