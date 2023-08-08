Henderson Co. deputy comes out of retirement to work as school resource officer

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A retired Henderson County Sheriff’s deputy is coming back to the workforce as a School Resource officer at Niagara Elementary.

Deputy John Book, retired in April, after serving for 28 years. He says he decided he wasn’t done serving his community, especially the kids.

“For 28 years, pretty much dealing with kids in bad situations. I’m really excited about trying to interact with them on a daily basis in a better atmosphere,” said Deputy Book.

Deputy Book says he’s lived in the area his entire life, and when the opportunity presented itself, he couldn’t pass it up.

“For so many years I would only get to see them and they would only get to see me in a bad situation,” said Book. “So even the ones that had a good result out of our interaction, as an adult they still associated me with that traumatic time in their life. I want to try and change that.”

Before this year, Henderson County had one full-time resource officer that rotated between four schools and now they’ll have three.

“To me it’s as big a responsibility as it was my job that I had prior to this because you got several hundred kids that are pretty much in your responsibility,” said Book. “It’s humbling and nerve racking at the same time.”

The Henderson Police Department is also providing officers to schools within the city limits.

These additions are part of many in the state of Kentucky, after a bill was signed into law last year that requires every school campus to have a school resource officer.

