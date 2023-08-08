Former USI Women’s Soccer Player Mia Rose Daly Goes Pro

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI Women’s Soccer Alum Mia Rose Daly, who graduated last year, recently signed a deal to play pro soccer in England.

Daly becomes the first USI women’s soccer player in program history to go pro, as she joins Keynsham Town L.F.C. in England. As you can imagine, lot’s of emotion for the former Screaming Eagle.

“I’m pretty stoked, it feels absolutely incredible,” said Daly. “I think being the first professional women’s soccer player at USI, I hope to pave the way forward for other women’s soccer players and other athletes at USI. “Nobody believed in me that I would go pro, and if you believe in yourself and you really work hard, you can achieve anything. No dream is too big and no dream is too crazy.”

Daly started and played all 90 minutes in her first preseason game with her new team.

