Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant to make first court appearance Tuesday

Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant to make first court appearance Tuesday
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - The former Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent accused of child sex crimes is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Dr. Matthew Constant was arrested in July on charges of child sexual solicitation charges.

Kentucky State Police say they started an investigation after receiving allegations about a relationship between constant and a student at another district.

Constant was arrested after they say they found evidence of inappropriate communication in Kentucky and Indiana.

Tuesday’s court appearance will determine whether probable cause exists to send the case to a grand jury for a possible indictment there.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toyota Boshoku incident
UPDATE: Victim involved in Toyota Boshoku incident identified
Bryn Dant
Woman killed in ORV crash in Vanderburgh Co.
Video shows apparent tornado in Dubois Co.
NWS confirms tornado in Dubois Co.
Missing kayaker rescued by first responders on the Wabash River
Missing kayaker rescued by first responders on the Wabash River
Kayti Carter
Woman attacks man with machete, police say

Latest News

Parenting Time Center awarded $50K from American Rescue Plan
Parenting Time Center awarded $50K from American Rescue Plan
Lynnville Sawmill receives citation for burning wood waste
Lynnville Sawmill receives citation for burning wood waste
VCSO: Evansville man accused of rape
VCSO: Evansville man accused of rape
Sturgis officials set to begin negotiations with Union Co. Water District
Sturgis officials set to begin negotiations with Union Co. Water District