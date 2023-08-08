Former OPS superintendent Matthew Constant to make first court appearance Tuesday

OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - The former Owensboro Public Schools Superintendent accused of child sex crimes is set to appear in court Tuesday.

Dr. Matthew Constant was arrested in July on charges of child sexual solicitation charges.

Kentucky State Police say they started an investigation after receiving allegations about a relationship between constant and a student at another district.

Constant was arrested after they say they found evidence of inappropriate communication in Kentucky and Indiana.

Tuesday’s court appearance will determine whether probable cause exists to send the case to a grand jury for a possible indictment there.

