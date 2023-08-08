Firefighter proposes to girlfriend after Owensville Watermelon Festival

OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Well this is sweeter than a watermelon.

An Owensville Firefighter is newly engaged.

It happened after the Watermelon Festival on Saturday.

The fire district shared photos of firefighter Dillon Murray asking the big question to his girlfriend, Olivia.

He used a large banner on the side of a fire truck to pull it off.

It looks like he help from his fellow firefighters too.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.