Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Firefighter proposes to girlfriend after Owensville Watermelon Festival

Firefighter proposes in Owensville
Firefighter proposes in Owensville(Owensville Montgomery Township Fire Protection District)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Well this is sweeter than a watermelon.

An Owensville Firefighter is newly engaged.

It happened after the Watermelon Festival on Saturday.

The fire district shared photos of firefighter Dillon Murray asking the big question to his girlfriend, Olivia.

He used a large banner on the side of a fire truck to pull it off.

It looks like he help from his fellow firefighters too.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toyota Boshoku incident
UPDATE: Victim involved in Toyota Boshoku incident identified
Bryn Dant
Woman killed in ORV crash in Vanderburgh Co.
Video shows apparent tornado in Dubois Co.
NWS confirms tornado in Dubois Co.
Kayti Carter
Woman attacks man with machete, police say
Figure Skating
Evansville to host 2024 National Theatre on Ice Competition

Latest News

Students head back to class in Mt. Vernon
Students head back to class in Mt. Vernon
Mt. Vernon High School seniors discuss new school year
Mt. Vernon High School seniors discuss new school year
Wanted: History buffs in Henderson Co.
Wanted: History buffs in Henderson Co.
Attempted murder suspect set to be arraigned in Henderson
Attempted murder suspect set to be arraigned in Henderson
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines