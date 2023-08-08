Birthday Club
Family investigated after day care mistakes baby’s birthmarks for bruises

A father has to prove he is not abusing his infant daughter after a day care worker reported birthmarks as bruises. (SOURCE: WPBF)
By Steve King
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) – People who work with young children are often taught to look for signs of abuse, but one Florida father found himself in the position of having to prove he was not abusing his daughter when the signs were wrong.

When Loi Tran and his family came home from church on Sunday, there was a knock at the door.

“It was horrifying,” he said. “It was the sheriff, you know, and someone from Child Protective Services.”

A volunteer at the church day care saw birthmarks on Tran’s baby girl and mistook them for bruises.

Tran and his wife told the Florida Department of Children and Families and the sheriff’s office the marks on their daughter are congenital dermal melanocytosis, or mongolian spots, which is a common birthmark in babies of Asian descent.

The birthmarks appear as flat bluish green or light brown marks that fade over time, usually on the buttocks or back, which is similar to what appear on Tran’s daughter.

The sheriff’s office quickly determined the allegations of abuse were unfounded.

Elizabeth Ofori-Attah, a nurse practitioner, gave her opinion after seeing photos of the birthmarks.

“They are definitely Mongolian spots because of the characteristics of the borderline, irregular borderline,” she said. “And also the area of the body that it’s located.”

Although the sheriff’s department cleared the parents of wrongdoing, the DCF agent had to go through the agency’s process.

“She had to take pictures of all my other daughters and find and make sure we had running water, our fridge has food,” Tran said.

Tran said the family has not been officially cleared by the agency yet.

“We love our daughter so much and you know, we just couldn’t bear the thought of that they could take them away from us,” he said. “Had I forgot to clean my house or had I forgotten to stock my fridge up, you know, they could just take my girls away. You know, that was very devastating.”

Tran said he hopes the day care can provide better training for differentiating birthmarks from bruises moving forward and isn’t sure if his family will return to the church.

Copyright 2023 WPBF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

