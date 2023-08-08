Birthday Club
EVSC Chief Officer of Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity set to resign

By Travis Onyett
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will be searching for a new Chief Officer of Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity.

Roseyn Hood has held the position for the past two years and two months.

During her time in this role, Hood has immersed herself into the community to learn how to better the education system for families.

Hood says the current need is to provide more opportunities for every student to become engaged and successful within the school corporation. She says throughout her final days with EVSC, she will continue to work on solving inequity in the community.

”When we operate in a way that honors other people and that operates from a foundation of kindness and concern for our fellow human being,” says Hood. “We don’t have to love each other, like each other, we don’t have to be best friends but we need to honor other humans. That’s where we really need to move in Evansville and far beyond Evansville.”

EVSC wishes Hood the best in her future endeavors. They will be working diligently to find a suitable candidate to fill this position.

