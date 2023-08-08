EPD: Man arrested on drug and resisting law enforcement charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail on a $100,000 bond after police say he led them on a chase.

Evansville Police officials say they performed a traffic stop off Diamond Avenue on 39-year-old Larry Lawrence, but he refused to stop. Eventually, Lawrence got out of the car and ran away.

Lawrence was taken into custody shortly after the chase.

Officials say the passenger had to be taken to the hospital after admitting to eating fentanyl because he says Lawrence told him to “get rid of it.”

EPD’s investigation also led them to identifying Lawrence as a dealer of both fentanyl and meth in previous cases.

Lawrence has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on drug and resisting law enforcement charges.

