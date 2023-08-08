Dubois Co. tornado causes severe damage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The National Weather Service says an early report shows an EF1 tornado ripped through Dubois County.

One barn was hit in Haysville and it’s down to the cinder blocks.

The family says they’re just grateful no one was hurt and cleaning up after mother nature’s damage has already started.

Matt Krempp owns the barn that was hit.

Krempp says he bought it from his grandpa three years ago and it’s been in his family for at least three generations.

“It’s pretty overwhelming. I think that’s what I’m struggling with the most is trying to figure out how to balance work and running a business and trying to put the pieces back together here as well,” Krempp said.

Krempp says he found out how bad the damage was after a neighbor called him.

“I think this was a fairly well-built structure, I mean it had concrete block walls. I mean I wouldn’t even imagine this would happen; I thought it was just a bad storm. Then he called and told me,” Krempp said.

Others nearby say despite the severe damage, they didn’t even know it was happening until it was too late.

“Our weather alerts did not go off on our phones either, so that was really scary,” another Dubois Co. resident said.

Some were luckier than others. One couple is now displaced after losing their roof to the tornado.

If there is a bright side to this, Krempp says it’s the community coming together.

“How many people came out last night to go clear roads and cut up trees and get things back to normal? Not government employees, just ya know, our neighbors,” Krempp said.

Because no one was hurt, they’re all counting their blessings.

“We are very blessed. Could’ve been a lot worse,” one resident said.

If you are a Dubois Co. resident and have been impacted by the tornado or damaging winds, fill out the report here.

