Damaging winds, heavy rainfall possible Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -We are on alert for 2 rounds of storms on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Tri-State in a level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms on Wednesday. The first round will bring a thereat for damaging winds on Wednesday afternoon. The second round will also bring a risk for damaging winds and locally heavy rainfall late Wednesday evening through early Thursday. Temperatures will drop into the lower 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, then heat up into the low to mid 90s for Friday and the weekend. Scattered storms will be possible each day through Sunday.

