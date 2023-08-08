Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall possible Wednesday

WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -We are on alert for 2 rounds of storms on Wednesday.  The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Tri-State in a level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms on Wednesday.   The first round will bring a thereat for damaging winds on Wednesday afternoon.   The second round will also bring a risk for damaging winds and locally heavy rainfall late Wednesday evening through early Thursday.   Temperatures will drop into the lower 80s on Wednesday and Thursday, then heat up into the low to mid 90s for Friday and the weekend.   Scattered storms will be possible each day through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toyota Boshoku incident
UPDATE: Victim involved in Toyota Boshoku incident identified
Bryn Dant
Woman killed in ORV crash in Vanderburgh Co.
Video shows apparent tornado in Dubois Co.
NWS confirms tornado in Dubois Co.
Kayti Carter
Woman attacks man with machete, police say
Figure Skating
Evansville to host 2024 National Theatre on Ice Competition

Latest News

WFIE 4 - 4:30
8/8 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
WFIE Alert Day
On Wednesday Alert: P.M. Storms
8/7 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/7 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast