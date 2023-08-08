Culver’s coming to Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Another new restaurant is popping up in Newburgh.

A sign is up on High Pointe Drive, by the new McAlister’s, that says Culver’s is on the way.

It’s asking people interested in joining the management team to apply on their website.

That’s where you can also see the Newburgh location listed as coming soon.

It’s one of four new Indiana locations in the works that will add to the state’s 75 current locations.

The Newburgh space was listed by Veritas Realty, who still has another five acre parcel next to the new Culver’s listed for sale.

